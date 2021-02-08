Dr. Melissa Ball, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Ball, OD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Ball, OD is an Optometrist in London, KY.
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
Professionals in Eye Care LLC356 N McWhorter St Ste 1, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 877-6585
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Ball for alot of years now and she has always been the best !!! I have recommended her to alot of family and friends and they also loved the way she is so thorough, very nice sweet and professional , you WILL NOT FIND A BETTER EYE DOCTOR THEN DR. MELISSA BALL !!!
About Dr. Melissa Ball, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1104842905
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
