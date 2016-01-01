Melissa Argenio, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melissa Argenio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melissa Argenio, NP
Offers telehealth
Melissa Argenio, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
New York-presbyteriancolumbia University Medical Center161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-6936Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Melissa Argenio accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
