Melisia Martin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melisia Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melisia Martin, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melisia Martin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX.
Melisia Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tyler Internal Medicine Assocs1910 Roseland Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 533-0644Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melisia Martin?
Melisia is wonderful! She is friendly, happy, thorough and the very person you want to see when you aren’t feeling good. She has been especially good for me with the various little things that take me to TIMA. I wholeheartedly recommend Melisia to anyone who needs a physician that goes the extra miles for you.
About Melisia Martin, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447427521
Frequently Asked Questions
Melisia Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melisia Martin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melisia Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melisia Martin works at
Melisia Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melisia Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melisia Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melisia Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.