Melisia Martin, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melisia Martin, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX. 

Melisia Martin works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tyler Internal Medicine Assocs
    1910 Roseland Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    Feb 05, 2019
    Melisia is wonderful! She is friendly, happy, thorough and the very person you want to see when you aren’t feeling good. She has been especially good for me with the various little things that take me to TIMA. I wholeheartedly recommend Melisia to anyone who needs a physician that goes the extra miles for you.
    Carolyn Batten in Tyler , TX — Feb 05, 2019
    About Melisia Martin, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447427521
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melisia Martin, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melisia Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melisia Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melisia Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melisia Martin works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Melisia Martin’s profile.

    Melisia Martin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melisia Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melisia Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melisia Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

