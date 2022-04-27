Melinda Thomas, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Thomas, LMFT
Overview
Melinda Thomas, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greensburg, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 41 W Otterman St Ste 510, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 804-8204
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
My children used to see Miss Mindy when she was a therapist with Mount Pleasant school District through Excela Health. My children felt safe and heard. They had had previous experiences with therapists who just gave them worksheets or play games. Miss Mindy built relationships with each of my children where they felt safe to open up about their thoughts and feelings that were impacting them. I learned things that I never knew. She always went above and beyond and was active with family involvement. I was saddened to hear that she is no longer at the school as I have another child who would be attending next year. If I could find her I would follow her to her new location as I have never met such a dedicated thorough professional therapist who is able to help not only my kids but actively keep everyone involved and work with all systems involved.
About Melinda Thomas, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
