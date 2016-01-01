Melinda Taylor, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Taylor, LMFT
Overview
Melinda Taylor, LMFT is a Counselor in Russellville, AR. They specialize in Counseling, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from John Brown.
Melinda Taylor works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Christian Counseling Inc.814 W B St, Russellville, AR 72801 Directions (479) 858-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melinda Taylor?
About Melinda Taylor, LMFT
- Counseling
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528142817
Education & Certifications
- Sparks Regional Medical Center
- John Brown
- Notheastern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Melinda Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melinda Taylor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melinda Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melinda Taylor works at
Melinda Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.