Melinda Strickland, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melinda Strickland, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Melinda Strickland works at Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine
    1717 Oak Park Blvd Fl 1, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 494-6800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2022
    She's great at what she does appreciate the time she spent and the care she nursed me back to health.
    Mike Dee — Nov 23, 2022
    About Melinda Strickland, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760466072
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melinda Strickland, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melinda Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melinda Strickland works at Memorial Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Melinda Strickland’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Melinda Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Strickland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

