Melinda Salinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Melinda Salinas, PA-C
Overview
Melinda Salinas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
Melinda Salinas works at
Locations
Baldemar Covarrubias M.d. PA
5718 Spohn Dr Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 980-0808
Appreciated her answers to my questions and took time to listen to my concerns.
About Melinda Salinas, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376723585
3 patients have reviewed Melinda Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Salinas.
