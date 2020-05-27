See All Physicians Assistants in Corpus Christi, TX
Overview

Melinda Salinas, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Melinda Salinas works at COVARRUBIAS, MD, BALDEMAR in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baldemar Covarrubias M.d. PA
    5718 Spohn Dr Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 980-0808

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 27, 2020
Appreciated her answers to my questions and took time to listen to my concerns.
— May 27, 2020
About Melinda Salinas, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376723585
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melinda Salinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Melinda Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melinda Salinas works at COVARRUBIAS, MD, BALDEMAR in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Melinda Salinas’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Melinda Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Salinas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

