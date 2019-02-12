See All Family Doctors in Lake Forest Park, WA
Melinda Rice, ARNP

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melinda Rice, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest Park, WA. 

Melinda Rice works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Mountlake Terrace in Lake Forest Park, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Primary Care at Mountlake Terrace
    17191 Bothell Way NE Ste 205, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 12, 2019
Melinda is the absolute best diagnostician I have encountered in my 72 years on this earth. She is better than any of the doctors I have gone to. And she is very personable and easy to talk to.
Dave in Edmonds — Feb 12, 2019
Photo: Melinda Rice, ARNP
About Melinda Rice, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912978495
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melinda Rice, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melinda Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Melinda Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melinda Rice works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Mountlake Terrace in Lake Forest Park, WA. View the full address on Melinda Rice’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Melinda Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Rice.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

