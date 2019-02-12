Melinda Rice, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Rice, ARNP
Overview
Melinda Rice, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest Park, WA.
Melinda Rice works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UW Medicine Primary Care at Mountlake Terrace17191 Bothell Way NE Ste 205, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melinda Rice?
Melinda is the absolute best diagnostician I have encountered in my 72 years on this earth. She is better than any of the doctors I have gone to. And she is very personable and easy to talk to.
About Melinda Rice, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1912978495
Frequently Asked Questions
Melinda Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melinda Rice using Healthline FindCare.
Melinda Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melinda Rice works at
4 patients have reviewed Melinda Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.