Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melinda Nielsen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Nielsen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Redding, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 405 Redcliff Dr Ste 220, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 356-5592
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nielsen?
I have been seeing Dr. Nielsen for over a year now. She has given me the time and tools to heal properly. Trustworthy and dependable. Thank you
About Dr. Melinda Nielsen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619127073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.