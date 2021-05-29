Dr. Longtain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melinda Longtain, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melinda Longtain, PHD is a Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Longtain works at
Locations
Counseling Associates-austin1600 W 38th St Ste 428, Austin, TX 78731 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Best therapist EVER. A true problem solver!
About Dr. Melinda Longtain, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1821154782
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longtain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Longtain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longtain.
