Dr. Melinda Keller, DC

Chiropractic
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melinda Keller, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Keller works at BROOKLYN SPINE CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brooklyn Spine Center
    5911 16TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 234-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Injuries
Acute Pain
Back Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2021
    At different times in my life I have had issues with debilitating back pain. It wasn’t constant or I believe I would have found Dr Keller much earlier in my search for treatment. After my initial visit and some testing I committed to the recommended treatment plan (DRX and adjustments) and my quality of life has improved exponentially. No episodes of pain and I am unrestricted in my activities. I am no longer living in dreaded anticipation of the next episode of back/leg pain. I feel free. I am so fortunate to have found Dr Keller and her team. Run, don’t limp if you have back/spine issues and want to really engage in life again. It’s not magic and the treatment takes time and being committed to the journey but the results are so worth it.
    KMD — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Melinda Keller, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1972550887
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melinda Keller, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keller works at BROOKLYN SPINE CENTER in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Keller’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

