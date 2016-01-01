Melinda Jimenez, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Jimenez, CRNP
Overview
Melinda Jimenez, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA.
Melinda Jimenez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sweetbriar Family Medicine44 Sweetbriar Ln, Levittown, PA 19055 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melinda Jimenez?
About Melinda Jimenez, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1275007825
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Melinda Jimenez using Healthline FindCare.
Melinda Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melinda Jimenez works at
Melinda Jimenez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.