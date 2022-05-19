Melinda Hudson, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Hudson, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Melinda Hudson, ARNP is a Neurosurgery Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505
Excellent, she knew exactly where my nerve was being pinched. Got me in and shots set up when my sciatica nerve was so inflamed, I could not move. Very careing and really know back pain.
- Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780930255
Melinda Hudson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melinda Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
