Melinda Helton, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Melinda Helton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Melinda Helton works at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chi Memorial
    2525 Desales Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 495-4325
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Melinda Helton, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144597600
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Melinda Helton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Helton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Melinda Helton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Melinda Helton works at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Melinda Helton’s profile.

