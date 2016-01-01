Melinda Halterman, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Halterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Halterman, PMHNP
Overview
Melinda Halterman, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Evansville, IN.
Melinda Halterman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Melody Harrell, LCSW101 Plaza E Blvd, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 479-1511
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melinda Halterman?
About Melinda Halterman, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184230203
Frequently Asked Questions
Melinda Halterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melinda Halterman works at
Melinda Halterman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Halterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Halterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Halterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.