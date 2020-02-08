Melinda Fuqua accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melinda Fuqua, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melinda Fuqua, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Terre Haute, IN.
Melinda Fuqua works at
Locations
Uap Clinic LLC1429 N 6th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 242-3390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Took me 5 years and 4 doctors to find her. She’s the best
About Melinda Fuqua, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215223151
