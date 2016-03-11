See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Rocklin, CA
Melinda Facelli, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melinda Facelli, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rocklin, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5515 Pacific St Unit 44, Rocklin, CA 95677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 783-0563
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 11, 2016
    Melinda is extremely professional and helpful. She gives her clients real tools to use to improve their relationships and lives. She expects a lot of herself; she doesn't just sit there and listen. There aren't enough stars in the sky to properly represent what a effective therapist she is.
    Mary L. in Auburn, CA — Mar 11, 2016
    Photo: Melinda Facelli, MFT
    About Melinda Facelli, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669590097
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melinda Facelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melinda Facelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Melinda Facelli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Facelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Facelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Facelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

