Dr. Melinda Down, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melinda Down, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Dr. Down works at
Locations
Restore Behavioral Health1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2208, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 858-1900Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This review is past due and I am happy to show my gratitude towards Restore Behavior Health in any form. Reviewing their services and speaking to their professionalism is just a start to the many testimonies I anticipate sharing. I have seen Krystle for about two years, even though I have moved to Austin. I still make it a point to keep scheduling appointments despite not living in San Antonio. I respect this clinic and the staff behind the scenes. Attention needs to be given to the wonderful billing department here in this office. Denise and Jeanette have been so helpful, as it is hard to find advocates who not only do their job, but go beyond what is put in front of them. I have had the joy of experiencing the soft skill of Jeanette's help and assistance and the hard adroit skills of Denise. Both of them helped me obtain what I needed in the brief phone interactions we shared. They went above and beyond and that is the kind of relationship you want with people in a clinic who are dea
About Dr. Melinda Down, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659395812
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Down has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Down accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Down has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Down works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Down. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Down.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Down, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Down appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.