Melinda Brooks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melinda Brooks
Overview
Melinda Brooks is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Locations
Sonoma Urgent Care LLC2970 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 525-3531
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to my concerns and then addressed them all. Then within 5 days the office did a follow up and she reviewed my lab work and addressed those concerns. Outstanding care and attitude towards me and my family.
About Melinda Brooks
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164822490
Frequently Asked Questions
Melinda Brooks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melinda Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melinda Brooks works at
5 patients have reviewed Melinda Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Brooks.
