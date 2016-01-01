Melinda Asfaw, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melinda Asfaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melinda Asfaw, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Melinda Asfaw, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Huntersville, NC.
Melinda Asfaw works at
Novant Health Northlake Dermatology9604 Holly Point Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 951-1196
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1568524023
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Melinda Asfaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melinda Asfaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melinda Asfaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Melinda Asfaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melinda Asfaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melinda Asfaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melinda Asfaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.