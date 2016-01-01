Melina Pinto accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melina Pinto
Overview
Melina Pinto is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Pasadena, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 855 N Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 796-3453
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melina Pinto?
About Melina Pinto
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1245424126
Frequently Asked Questions
Melina Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melina Pinto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melina Pinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melina Pinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melina Pinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.