Melina Mansour accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melina Mansour, LMFT
Overview
Melina Mansour, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Southington, CT.
Melina Mansour works at
Locations
Melina Mansour LLC51 N Main St Ste 2D, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 329-7818
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Melina is kind but also has a way of giving you the tough love you need while navigating through your struggles. She has weekend availability which is great for those that work. Overall would recommend.
About Melina Mansour, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Melina Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
