Melida Nichols, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (5)
Overview

Melida Nichols, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Melida Nichols works at MD Medical Group in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Medical N Dallas Acute
    9991 Marsh Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 358-0090
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2020
    She is the best. Will listen to your concerns, worries and eases your mind; compassionate and Caring. I'm going to miss her and her beautiful smile. I Called this morning for an appointment and got the sad news she's no longer at United medical.
    Cathy P — Dec 01, 2020
    About Melida Nichols, FNP-C

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245719319
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melida Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melida Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melida Nichols works at MD Medical Group in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Melida Nichols’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Melida Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melida Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melida Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melida Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

