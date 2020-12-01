Melida Nichols has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Melida Nichols, FNP-C
Overview
Melida Nichols, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Melida Nichols works at
Locations
-
1
Family Medical N Dallas Acute9991 Marsh Ln Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (214) 358-0090
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melida Nichols?
She is the best. Will listen to your concerns, worries and eases your mind; compassionate and Caring. I'm going to miss her and her beautiful smile. I Called this morning for an appointment and got the sad news she's no longer at United medical.
About Melida Nichols, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245719319
Frequently Asked Questions
Melida Nichols accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melida Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melida Nichols works at
5 patients have reviewed Melida Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melida Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melida Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melida Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.