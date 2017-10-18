Melida Knibbs, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melida Knibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melida Knibbs, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Melida Knibbs, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
181st Street Medical PC521 W 181st St, New York, NY 10033 Directions (718) 547-757Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She's awesome! Very patient, understanding, and nonjudgmental. Dr. Knibbs has a keen sense of cultural competency and awareness; not only is she bi-lingual but she grasps the concept of health from the persons ethnic diaspora. I would recommend Dr. Knibbs to anyone of my friends, family, or colleague. Even when I walk trough the corridors of the urgent care clinic, I feel like I'm in a private practice. This is not only a reflection of her, but her warm staff as well. Thank you.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154518280
Melida Knibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melida Knibbs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melida Knibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Melida Knibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melida Knibbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melida Knibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melida Knibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.