Melida Knibbs, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Melida Knibbs, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Melida Knibbs works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    181st Street Medical PC
    521 W 181st St, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 547-757
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melida Knibbs, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154518280
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melida Knibbs, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melida Knibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melida Knibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Melida Knibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melida Knibbs works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in New York, NY. View the full address on Melida Knibbs’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Melida Knibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melida Knibbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melida Knibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melida Knibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

