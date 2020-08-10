Melanie Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Woods, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melanie Woods, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Melanie Woods works at
Locations
Dmc Clinical Lab Inc2888 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 875-4200
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Melanie takes her time to listen to your complaints. She is very friendly and thorough in her assessments. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Melanie Woods, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326357013
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Woods accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Melanie Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Woods.
