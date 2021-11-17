Melanie Ward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Ward
Overview
Melanie Ward is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA.
Melanie Ward works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chancellor Internal Medicine12006 KILARNEY DR, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 786-9771
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melanie Ward?
I had my first visit today with Melanie Ward. I was impressed when we met as she had taken the time to review my medical history before our visit. This made our visit more effective and I felt like she knew me and had been my doctor for years. I was thoroughly impressed with her as she took her time and made sure all my areas of concern were covered. She definitely addressed areas of concern which is what I needed from a medical professional to keep myself healthy.
About Melanie Ward
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912479387
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Ward accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melanie Ward works at
Melanie Ward has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.