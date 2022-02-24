Dr. Melanie Schockett, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schockett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melanie Schockett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Schockett, PHD is a Psychologist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Locations
Shelley Berger Dooley PC11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 163, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 922-5440
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Schockette since 2019 on a weekly basis. She has been an amazing phycologist and has helped me through the most challenging of life events. I feel so grateful to have her in my life. She helps me see look at situations from a healthy perspective all the time. It will be hard to find another phycologist with the same compassion that she posses should she retire. I don't know how I would have gotten through the last 3 three years without her in my life. She definitely feels like a safe place to express yourself and your history without judgement. Thank you Dr. Schockette. You have been amazing to me and I appreciate your knowledge and experience.
About Dr. Melanie Schockett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1023052495
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schockett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schockett accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schockett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schockett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schockett.
