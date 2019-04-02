Melanie Pendergrass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Pendergrass, ARNP
Overview
Melanie Pendergrass, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pensacola, FL.
Melanie Pendergrass works at
Locations
Taylor Dermatology600 E Government St, Pensacola, FL 32502 Directions (850) 934-7545
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In March of 2019 I was referred to Dr. Giovanini with whom Melanie Pendergrass works. I found Melanie to be exceptionally bright, compassionate, and professional in every aspect. She was polite and easy to talk to. Ease of communication is of paramount importance when dealing with neurological issues of any kind. I recommend Melanie Pendergrass, without reservation, to anyone who wants to be treated with compassion & respect. ~ Bonnie Bartel Latino 4/2/2019
About Melanie Pendergrass, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336508282
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Pendergrass accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Pendergrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Melanie Pendergrass works at
2 patients have reviewed Melanie Pendergrass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Pendergrass.
