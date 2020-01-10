Melanie Ocampo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Ocampo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melanie Ocampo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1785 E Sahara Ave Ste 145, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Directions (702) 486-0427
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melanie Ocampo?
I recently googled her name to see if she was still practicing where I remembered she was. When I saw the review above mine I knew I had to leave my thoughts - this woman is absolutely phenomenal. I saw her for two years prior to switching over to a different provider due to a change of insurance. Still debating whether or not I should just eat the cost of paying upfront to continue seeing her. Upon approaching her she was nothing short of compassionate, I stated my issues and she immediately empathized with what I was going through and started her assessments and guidance from there. This degree of humanism is NOT necessary to get patients healthy, however Melanie does not hesitate to go above and beyond just to make sure you are comfortable throughout the entire treatment process. To those currently seeing her, consider yourselves fortunate!
About Melanie Ocampo, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023317955
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Kentucky University
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Ocampo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melanie Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Ocampo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.