Melanie Santiago accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Santiago
Overview
Melanie Santiago is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY.
Melanie Santiago works at
Locations
Buffalo Medical Group295 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1000
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m so sick of Dr that are over scheduled to keep up with their bottom line and don’t spend any time with patients to take history or explain things. I’ve been seeing Melanie at BMG for a while now and I would follow her anywhere. I don’t feel rushed, I understand what she is saying because she takes time to answer questions and explain, she is compassionate and kind. A+
About Melanie Santiago
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326519117
Melanie Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Melanie Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.