Melanie Santiago

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Overview

Melanie Santiago is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY. 

Melanie Santiago works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group
    295 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1000
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I’m so sick of Dr that are over scheduled to keep up with their bottom line and don’t spend any time with patients to take history or explain things. I’ve been seeing Melanie at BMG for a while now and I would follow her anywhere. I don’t feel rushed, I understand what she is saying because she takes time to answer questions and explain, she is compassionate and kind. A+
    Photo: Melanie Santiago
    About Melanie Santiago

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326519117
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Santiago works at Buffalo Medical Group in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Melanie Santiago’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Melanie Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Santiago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

