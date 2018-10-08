See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Louisville, KY
Melanie Minteer, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melanie Minteer, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Louisville, KY. 

Melanie Minteer works at Melanie D Minteer, LMFT in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Melanie D Minteer, LMFT
    2210 Goldsmith Ln Ste 201B, Louisville, KY 40218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 385-0093

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Melanie Minteer, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740361625
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Minteer, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Minteer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Melanie Minteer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Melanie Minteer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Minteer works at Melanie D Minteer, LMFT in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Melanie Minteer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Melanie Minteer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Minteer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Minteer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Minteer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

