Melanie McCarty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie McCarty, APRN
Overview
Melanie McCarty, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 750 Salem Dr Ste 2, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 686-6040
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melanie McCarty?
Listened to our problem and followed up with great care. One of the best we have went to
About Melanie McCarty, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225519432
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melanie McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie McCarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.