Dr. Melanie Longhurst, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melanie Longhurst, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Longhurst works at
Locations
El Paso Psychiatric Center4615 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5850
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5850
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melanie Longhurst, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043739402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Longhurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longhurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
