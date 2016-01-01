See All Physicians Assistants in Enfield, CT
Melanie Koumentakos, PA is a physician assistant in Enfield, CT. She currently practices at Connecticut River Valley DER. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Connecticut River Valley Dermatology
    113 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 741-2225
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan
  • Tufts Health Plan

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1295925956
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Melanie Koumentakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Melanie Koumentakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Koumentakos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Koumentakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Koumentakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.