Melanie Koumentakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Koumentakos, PA
Overview
Melanie Koumentakos, PA is a physician assistant in Enfield, CT. She currently practices at Connecticut River Valley DER. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Connecticut River Valley Dermatology113 Elm St, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 741-2225
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Melanie Koumentakos, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1295925956
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Koumentakos accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Koumentakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Melanie Koumentakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Koumentakos.
