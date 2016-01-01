See All Occupational Therapists in Fargo, ND
Melanie Johnson, OTR

Occupational Therapy
Accepting new patients
Melanie Johnson, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Fargo, ND. 

Melanie Johnson works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dakota Clinic At Innovis
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm

About Melanie Johnson, OTR

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1851972673
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Deer River
  • Essentia Health-Fargo

