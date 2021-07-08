Melanie Gantner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Gantner, PA
Overview
Melanie Gantner, PA is a Physician Assistant in Las Cruces, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 540 Walton Blvd Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 525-2700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Melanie Gantner?
I love Melanie! She always takes the time to listen to you.
About Melanie Gantner, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912952003
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Gantner accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Gantner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Melanie Gantner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Gantner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Gantner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Gantner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.