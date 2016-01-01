See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in North Kansas City, MO
Melanie Fullmer, APRN

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Melanie Fullmer, APRN is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Melanie Fullmer works at Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meritas Health Cardiothoracic Surgery
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520B, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • English
  • 1467113852
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

