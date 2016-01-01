See All Nurse Practitioners in Humble, TX
Overview

Melanie Fombang is a Nurse Practitioner in Humble, TX. 

Melanie Fombang works at North Houston Respiratory Consultants - Humble in Humble, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humble
    9950 Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 446-6803
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Melanie Fombang

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447779590
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Melanie Fombang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Melanie Fombang works at North Houston Respiratory Consultants - Humble in Humble, TX. View the full address on Melanie Fombang’s profile.

    Melanie Fombang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Fombang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Melanie Fombang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Melanie Fombang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

