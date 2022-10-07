Melanie Daugherty, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melanie Daugherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melanie Daugherty, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Melanie Daugherty, APRN is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT.
Melanie Daugherty works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group704 Hebron Ave Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071Wednesday7:30am - 11:00am
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Melanie cares about her patients. She listens and is engaged. Very professional and thorough and very easy to communicate with. I highly recommend her.
About Melanie Daugherty, APRN
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1295838399
Frequently Asked Questions
Melanie Daugherty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Melanie Daugherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Melanie Daugherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Melanie Daugherty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Melanie Daugherty.
