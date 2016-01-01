Dr. Callender has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melanie Callender, PHD
Overview
Dr. Melanie Callender, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Somerset, NJ.
Locations
RWJPE Franklin Family Practice29 Clyde Rd Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 873-0329
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melanie Callender, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851330955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callender accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Callender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.