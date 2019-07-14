See All Counselors in Mary Esther, FL
Melanie Alexander, LMHC

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Melanie Alexander, LMHC is a Counselor in Mary Esther, FL. 

Melanie Alexander works at Turning Point Center for Psychological and Family Growth in Mary Esther, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Turning Point Center
    124 E Miracle Strip Pkwy Ste 302, Mary Esther, FL 32569 (850) 243-8086

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bereavement
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Family Psychotherapy
Grief Therapy
Mood Disorders
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Relationship Issues
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 14, 2019
    Without a doubt, trusting her was the best decision I ever made! Within our first hour session, I noticed a positive change in my self-image after being reminded of the importance of self-forgiveness. Her "down to earth" personailty provides a comfortable, non-judgmental atmosphere. Her witty humor never fails to dissolve the negative energy at the perfect moment. She gives practical, blunt, yet honest advice. She's very intuitive even at times I struggle to verbalize what I'm currently thinking or feeling, always empathetic and reassuring when I'm questioning my sanity at times and that I am never alone!!!     She has a gentle approach to processing any past trauma that refrains from re-traumatizing. She has taught me how to identify unrealistic thoughts/fears to make positive changes that leads to experiencing complete healing. Lastly, she's given me hope and purpose in life by becoming an art therapist to pay it forward by using my pain to help change lives as she has changed mine.
    Lyndsay Campbell — Jul 14, 2019
    About Melanie Alexander, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689940306
