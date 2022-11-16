Melania Velasquez, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Melania Velasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Melania Velasquez, PA
Melania Velasquez, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
- Augusta University Medical Center
Melania Velasquez, PA, is such an amazing woman. She takes the time to listen to you and make you comfortable during examinations. I saw her at an appointment with Urogynecology, and everyone involved in that practice was so kind. Melania is one of the nicest people I've ever met and she even inquired about my ongoing situation with pain management, asking why they hadn't offered opioid-free pain management options I'd never even heard of. She's wonderful all around & I cannot recommend AU Urogynecology more. I went there with the concern of pelvic floor dysfunction and they went above and beyond to diagnose me and provide treatment options. The referral to pelvic floor PT was quick and they gave me the PT's contact information beforehand so I could get in ASAP. The sheer amount of care Melania exuded from the moment she stepped into the room was just so obvious. She genuinely wants the best for you, and so does everyone else at AU Urogynecology. Melania may be my favorite person ever.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770917833
