Meiray Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meiray Khoury, NP
Overview
Meiray Khoury, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI.
Meiray Khoury works at
Locations
-
1
Healthworks Med Group of Michigan PC660 Woodward Ave Ste 2430, Detroit, MI 48226 Directions (313) 457-9355
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meiray Khoury?
About Meiray Khoury, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932552700
Frequently Asked Questions
Meiray Khoury works at
Meiray Khoury has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meiray Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meiray Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meiray Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.