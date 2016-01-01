Meir Kessler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Meir Kessler, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Meir Kessler, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Meir Kessler works at
Locations
Ezra medical center1312 38th St, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 686-7600Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Meir Kessler, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932323581
Frequently Asked Questions
Meir Kessler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Meir Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Meir Kessler works at
6 patients have reviewed Meir Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meir Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meir Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meir Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.