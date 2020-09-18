Meir Dershowitz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meir Dershowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meir Dershowitz, PA is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bayonne, NJ.
BHMG-United Medical988 Broadway # 201, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-6111
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Always listens to my issues, always willing to let me try different courses of treatments for issues. Explains everything to make sure I understand. Front staff needs personality training but that’s not his area, won’t hold that against him
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Meir Dershowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Meir Dershowitz accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meir Dershowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meir Dershowitz speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Meir Dershowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Meir Dershowitz.
