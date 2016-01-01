Mehri Meilin is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mehri Meilin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mehri Meilin
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mehri Meilin is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 142 Joralemon St Ste 10A, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (917) 803-2891
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Mehri Meilin
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861757395
