Meia Ford, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meia Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Meia Ford, APRN
Overview
Meia Ford, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Meia Ford works at
Locations
-
1
Ap Medical Group2110 E Flamingo Rd Ste 213, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 971-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Meia Ford?
About Meia Ford, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548800428
Frequently Asked Questions
Meia Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Meia Ford accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Meia Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Meia Ford works at
Meia Ford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meia Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meia Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meia Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.