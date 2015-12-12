See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Encino, CA
Overview

Mehri Aboutalebi is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encino, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    16001 Ventura Blvd Ste 145, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 522-8238

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 12, 2015
She's awesome kind . She's not looking for money if you don't need therapy she will tell you not out you in a hard position for consulting charges .
Ara in Glendale, Ca. — Dec 12, 2015
About Mehri Aboutalebi

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982997748
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mehri Aboutalebi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mehri Aboutalebi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Mehri Aboutalebi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mehri Aboutalebi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mehri Aboutalebi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mehri Aboutalebi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

