See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD

Optometry
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Kazemzadeh works at Lawrenceville Family Eyecare in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Fritz, OD
Dr. Robert Fritz, OD
8 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mehdi Kazemzadeh Optometrist P C.
    575 Professional Dr Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kazemzadeh?

    Jan 06, 2016
    He is very professional, knowledgable and yet very friendly. He takes his time to examin your eyes thoroughly and answer all your questions patiently. You feel like he really cares about your health and takes some extra time to check for every health problem that can be found out during a simple eye exam. After a complete eye exam he explains all your options so you are able to make an informed decision and chose the right lense or sprocedure for you.
    Tatiana Lincoln in Lawrenceville, GA. — Jan 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kazemzadeh to family and friends

    Dr. Kazemzadeh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kazemzadeh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD.

    About Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306921101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Diplomate American Board Of Optometry
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Omni Eye Services
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbus State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazemzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazemzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazemzadeh works at Lawrenceville Family Eyecare in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kazemzadeh’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazemzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazemzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazemzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazemzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mehdi Kazemzadeh, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.