See All Physicians Assistants in Knoxville, TN
Meghan Shotwell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Meghan Shotwell, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Meghan Shotwell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. 

Meghan Shotwell works at University Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    University Eye Specialists
    1932 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Bladder Tumor
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bladder Infection
Bladder Tumor
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Meghan Shotwell?

    Jun 20, 2022
    I kept getting UTIs, but normal cultures weren't coming back positive so I kept getting told I had IC. After more research online, I found out about a company called MicroGen DX that does a more in depth analysis. I brought it up to my urogolist at the time who blew me off, but Meghan Shotwell listened, empathized, and said she's ordered a lot of these tests. The results showed I DID HAVE BACTERIA. And she prescribed me a longer dose of antibiotics which wiped out my UTI. To this day I would still be having symptoms if it weren't for her. I'm so grateful.
    Rachel — Jun 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Meghan Shotwell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Meghan Shotwell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Meghan Shotwell to family and friends

    Meghan Shotwell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Meghan Shotwell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Meghan Shotwell, PA-C.

    About Meghan Shotwell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669921888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Meghan Shotwell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Meghan Shotwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Meghan Shotwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Meghan Shotwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Meghan Shotwell works at University Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Meghan Shotwell’s profile.

    Meghan Shotwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Meghan Shotwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Meghan Shotwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Meghan Shotwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Meghan Shotwell, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.